Applications available for Crawford County Fair royalty contests

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Fair royalty committee has opened that application for the 2021 royalty contest.

This includes Queen, King, Prince, Princess and Livestock royalty. Applications can be found at https://crawford.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/member-forms-applications. Applications are due back to the extension office on or before June 20 at 4:30 p.m.

All contestants must belong to an organization represented on the junior fair board. Queen and king candidates must be between the ages of 16-18 as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Princess and Prince candidates must be between the ages of 13-15 as of Jan. 1, 2021.

Livestock royalty candidates must be 13-18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2021, and also enrolled in a livestock specie’s project (Alpaca, Llama, Beef, Dairy, Dairy Beef, Goat, Poultry, Rabbit, Sheep, or Swine).

The contest will take place Monday, July 19 at 3 p.m. in the Youth Building.

For a full list of rules, please refer to the application forms.

Queen/King: https://crawford.osu.edu/sites/crawford/files/imce/Program_Pages/4H/2021/Crawford%20County%20Junior%20Fair%20Royalty%20Application%202021-%20KingQueen.pdf

Princess/Prince: https://crawford.osu.edu/sites/crawford/files/imce/Program_Pages/4H/2021/Crawford%20County%20Junior%20Fair%20Royalty%20Application%202021-%20PrincePrincess.pdf

Livestock Royalty: https://crawford.osu.edu/sites/crawford/files/imce/Program_Pages/4H/2021/Crawford%20County%20Livestock%20Royalty%20Application%202021.pdf

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_CRAWFORD-COUNTY-FAIR-LOGO.jpg