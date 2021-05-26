Council on Aging plans Beach Party Week for seniors

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging is offering a month full of activities for senior citizens in June.

“We have a packed calendar for June so I’m hoping the weather cooperates,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator.

Senior Walking Club will continue at 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. In June, walkers will meet at the Friendship Shelter at Aumiller Park in Bucyrus. Walking Club hits a new trail every month.

Chair yoga will be offered at 9 a.m. June 7 and 21 in the parking lot at the COA. Class will last 20-30 minutes and include some standing positions.

Four games of bingo will take place throughout the county: Galion bingo from 10 to 11 a.m. June 8 at DK’s Drive in; Bucyrus bingo from 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 15 at the COA, sponsored by Park National Bank; New Washington bingo from 2 to 3 p.m. June 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, sponsored by Secor Funeral Home; and Crestline bingo from 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 30 at Kelly Park, special round prizes sponsored by Frank’s Treat Time. Seniors are limited to signing up for two of the four bingo games.

“We are so thankful for all of our bingo sponsors, and Park National Bank for not only sponsoring our Beach Party Bingo but also our entertainment and free treat that week,” Moody said.

Businesses, organizations and groups interested in sponsoring a bingo game or entertainment should call Moody at 419-562-3050, Opt. 4.

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will bring a dog for an animal visit at 2 p.m. June 9 in front of the nutrition building at the senior center.

The Council on Aging has planned a Beach Party Week June 14-18 at the senior center.

June 14 will feature two craft sessions to paint suncatchers. Cost is $5 and participants will paint three tropical suncatchers. Two craft sessions available: 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 14. Participants may only sign up for ONE session. Cost is $5 and participants will make three suncatchers. All supplies provided. This activity will take place outside the main entrance doors. Registration is required and limited to six per session. Seniors may only sign up for one session.

The June 15 Bingo will feature some beach-themed prizes and participants are encouraged to wear tropical attire. Hot dog bar will follow bingo, offering $1 hot dogs, 50-cent chips and cans of pop.

An outdoor ice cream social will be from 2 to 3 p.m. June 16 in front of the nutrition building. Limited table space will be available. Cost is a donation.

The Council on Aging will host Michael Rose for a parking lot concert at 1 p.m. June 17. Those attending may listen from their cars, bring a chair or sit in one provided. A free tropical treat will be handed out. Cold drinks will be available for 50-cents.

Two sessions will be offered June 18 for a tropical tote bag craft, 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. outside the front doors. Participants will design an ocean-themed canvas tote bag using paint and stencils. Cost is $4.

Tech Time will take place by appointment June 23. Seniors may make an appointment with Courtney for help with their smart phone, tablet or laptop. Limited 30-minute appointments available.

The next crochet circle will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 28. Knitters and other handcrafters are welcome. We meet outside the Council on Aging’s front doors.

Grief Support Group will meet with the COA’s social worker, Janell Croneis, MSW, LISW-S, at 3 p.m. June 30 outside the front doors. Call Janell at 419-562-3050, ext. 234, to reserve a seat.

Registration is required for activities. To register, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, Opt. 4, or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to Crawford County seniors ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.

The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_CRAWFORD-COUNTY-COUNCIL-ON-AGING-LOGO-1.jpg