Field Day looks different for Galion seventh graders

GALION — The Galion Middle School seventh grade team of teachers wanted to put a different twist on the “average” Field Day experience for their students this school year. Thanks to a strong relationship with the United States Army Recruiting Office in Mansfield, the team was able put a program together that focused team building and communications skills.

“We had four of the US Army recruiters from Mansfield come in with team building and communication activities,” seventh grade Social Studies teacher Troy Yunker said. “We also invited five former GMS/GHS alumni who are currently serving in the Guard/Reserves to be part of the event.”

Galion alumni Colten Skaags, Mitch Dyer, Kade Dyer, Kelli (Mann) Sorgenfrei, and Ethan Pigg spoke to current Middle School students about military careers, post high school education opportunities, and their life experiences. The Army recruiters handed out awards and lunch passes to the students who displayed the best teamwork and hard work during the activities.

“It was cool to hang out with people and learn why they decided to join the military,” seventh grader Cameron Smith said. “My favorite part of the day was when we had the chance to talk to the sniper during the event!”

“I liked that everyone was working together as a team and they taught us about what inspired them to join the Army,” seventh grader Bianca White said. “I learned that the Army can be fun and that it brings people together as a team, and that inspired a lot of students during the event.”

May is also Military Appreciation Month, which was designated by Congress in 1999 to ensure the nation was given the chance to publicly show their appreciation for troops past and present.

“We need to thank Colten, Mitch, Kade, Kelli, and Ethan for being part of this exciting day,” Yunker said. “These five alumni are just another example of Galion City Schools’ best, and we thank them for their service to our country!”

Galion Middle School seventh-grade students had a different kind of Field Day this year, thanks to a strong partnership with the United States Army Recruiting Office in Mansfield on May 18. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_GAL052621_FIELD_DAY.jpg Galion Middle School seventh-grade students had a different kind of Field Day this year, thanks to a strong partnership with the United States Army Recruiting Office in Mansfield on May 18. Galion City Schools