Galion child dies from gunshot wound

GALION — A Galion child has died from a gunshot wound.

Galion Police Chief Marc A. Rodriguez issued a press Wednesday detailing the incident. According to the police report, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 8:38 p.m. officers from the Galion Police Department responded to Avita Health System Galion Community Hospital regarding a report of a small child that was brought into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

After arriving at the hospital, officers learned that the 4-year-old male had suffered a single gunshot wound to the face from a small caliber semi-automatic pistol. Listed in critical condition, the child was later transported by Medflight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The police department was later notified that the child succumbed to his injuries while in-flight and had died at 11:22 p.m.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the child was apparently able to gain access to the firearm. Family members performed CPR and took the child to Galion Community Hospital.

Investigators recovered the firearm and a single shell casing from the residence where the child had been living. These items will be submitted to BCI&I for further testing/analysis.

Chief Rodriguez said the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office was notified about the incident and the case remains under investigation.

“This was a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” Chief Rodriguez said. “The Galion Police Department has a supply of gunlocks that are available at no charge. I encourage anyone with children in their home to place a lock on their firearms. Properly storing firearms can help keep your family safe.“

