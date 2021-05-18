Sunset bagpipe concerts return to Ariel-Foundation Park

MOUNT VERNON — Bagpipe music at sunset will once again fill the lakeside air in Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon. A piper will play at the red bridge on the central lake at 8:30 p.m. for 11 Sunday evenings this summer.

The free 30-minute concerts will be comprised of Scottish tunes and marches as well as some familiar hymns and patriotic tunes. Those who attend will want to bring their own chairs. If rain occurs, one of the picnic shelters by the lake will be used. Concert dates are May 30; June 6, 13, 20, and 27; July 4, 11, 18, 25; and August 1.

A rotating schedule will be shared by three Knox County pipers: Ginny Cameron, Mark Hedge and Gary McCutcheon. These three pipers have often performed together and individually at civic ceremonies in Knox County and by request.

Ginny Cameron, retired from teaching vocal and choral music at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, loves Scottish music and piping and sharing with the community in this lovely setting.

Mark Hedge was raised in Yorkshire, in the north of England and immigrated to Ohio 20 years ago. Hedge took up bagpipes at the suggestion of one of his daughters about 8 years ago, who would like them played at her wedding.

Gary McCutcheon has long been a figure of musical activity in Mount Vernon. He and his wife Carol were band instructors in the Mount Vernon City schools until their retirement. McCutcheon serves on the Board of the Ohio School for Scottish Arts and works with placement and supervision of student teachers with Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Located in Mount Vernon, Ariel-Foundation Park is a stunning 250-acre example of adaptive reuse, created on the former site of a glass-making factory. It offers architectural ruins, lakes, observation tower, walking trails, steel sculptures, a museum and connections to both the Kokosing Gap Trail and the Heart of Ohio Trail. Visit arielfoundationpark.org for more information or follow the park on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Bagpipe players Ginny Cameron, Gary McCutcheon, and Mark Hedge, shown performing during a community event, will present 30-minite concerts at sunset on 11 Sunday evenings this summer at the lakeside at Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon.