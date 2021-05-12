GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Streets/Alleys Committee meets May 13

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Utility pole work May 15

The Galion Line Department will be relocating utility poles located on State Route 598 on Saturday, May 15. Crews will be working in the west (southbound) lane in front of the Avita OB/GYN Clinic. There will be brief lane closures from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

St. Paul UMC food pantry May 15

St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. The church is located at 746 Cherry St. in Galion. People attending the food pantry are asked to remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will come to your vehicle to take your food order. Church officials say people attending the pantry are asked to make sure they have space for groceries in their vehicle and are asked to have a face mask available.

Scavenger cruise May 15

Real Life Church of the Nazarene is hosting a scavenger cruise on Saturday, May 15. The cruise will be routed cruise from Galion up to Marblehead on Lake Erie. Participants will gather puzzle pieces throughout the cruise, which is a fundraiser for the church outreach department. The cruise will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. on May 15. Real Life Church of the Nazarene is building a playground for the neighborhood where it’s located at 777 Fairview Avenue. The registration fee is $25, if completed by April 30. The fee is $35, if completed by May 10. The late registration fee is $40; the deadline is May 16. The first 50 participants to register vehicles will receive a T-shirt with their registration. To register, please go to www.reallifenaz.com. If you have any questions, call/text Rev. Hunter Hickman at 567-217-1573 or email office@reallifenaz.com. A silent auction and rummage sale will be conducted during the event for those who would like to browse.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Board of Elections meets May 17

The Crawford County Board of Elections will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday May 17 to conduct the Official Count of the May 4 primary/special election and conduct regular business. The meeting and official count will take place in the Board Office at 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets May 18

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at the Board Office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to www.northmor.k12.oh.us.

Galion City Schools BOE meets May 18

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Economic Development Committee meets May 18

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. This meeting will be conducted in person in Council Chambers, 301 Harding Way East. Space will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Finance Committee meets May 19

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. This meeting will be conducted in person in Council Chambers, 301 Harding Way East. Space will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Humane Society bingo May 19

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on May 19. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

From Citizen to Patriot meets May 20

From Citizen to Patriot will hold its next free public educational forum 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. The forum will feature guest speaker Thomas Hach of Free Ohio Now. All are welcome. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets May 20

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Big Four Depot Day is May 22

Friends of the Big Four Depot will host Depot Day Galion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Big Four Depot, 127 North Washington Street. Activities will include tours of the facility, displays, presentations, food, and mini-train rides. For information, call 419-468-2944 or email friendsofthebigfour@gmail.com.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets May 24

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24 in the Pre-K Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets May 25

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. The meeting will be streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, go to galion.city.

Galion City Schools BOE meets June 15

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information, go to www.galionschools.org.

Pickle Run seeks craft vendors

Organizers of the Pickle Run Festival are seeking homemade craft vendors to participate in the 2021 festival, which is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park. Interested vendors should email picklerunfestival@gmail.com or send a direct message via the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

