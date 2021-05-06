Voters back Polk Township fire levy

GALION — Polk Township residents backed a levy that will fund fire protection and emergency medical services.

The final unofficial tally in Tuesday’s special election was 48 votes for and only five against the renewal tax levy. Following is the levy text as it appeared on the ballot: ”A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Polk Township for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 5.4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.54 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.”

There was no countywide primary election in Crawford County, only a few localized races and issues. In Bucyrus, the Republican Party primary election for Bucyrus City Council 1st Ward was won by Brenton Potter. He defeated Tracy Price by a margin of 53 votes to 29 votes.

Voters in the Wynford Local School District lent their support to both tax levies on the ballot. Renewal of an existing levy to help the district avoid an operating deficit of $350,000 won passage by a margin of 184 votes for it and 109 votes against it. The 3-year, 1.66-mill levy commences in 2021 and will be due in 2022.

Wynford Local voters also supported a 3-year, 6.9-mill renewal levy. The final vote tally was 178 for the levy and 113 against it. It commences in 2021 and will be first due in 2022.

The official canvass for the May 4 special/primary election must be completed by May 25.

The 2021 general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4.

For information about elections in Crawford County, go to the Board of Elections website crawfordcountyohioboe.gov.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_VOTE-BUTTON.jpg