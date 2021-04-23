Northmor sets open enrollment sign-up

The administration of the Northmor Local School District will be accepting open enrollment applications for students for the 2021-2022 school year.

The open enrollment application for the 21-22 school year will be online. Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. April 1, 2021 through 4 p.m. June 30, 2021 at the following website: http://tiny.cc/oe2122 This application will also be linked on the Northmor website and Facebook page at www.northmor.k12.oh.us and www.facebook.com/northmor.

Open enrollment applications are accepted for grades kindergarten through twelve and must be completed annually for each child per the district open enrollment policy, which can be found at http://tiny.cc/5113.

For questions, call the Northmor Board of Education Office at 419-946-8861, option #4.