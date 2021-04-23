GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 19

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant issued in Richland County. He was transferred to the custody of Richland County authorities.

Police investigated a report of a male subject allegedly violating a protection order in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Officers took information for a report.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of Harding Way East. The suspect was allegedly fighting with another individual. Officers took information for a report.

April 20

Police investigated a report of an alleged suspicious person in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Officers advised the male subject to leave the area and he complied.

Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported by a business owner in the 300 block of South East Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of North Liberty Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Surrey Drive. Crawford County Children Services was called to the scene.

Police responded to a report of an unruly juvenile in the 700 block of Timberlane Drive. Individual interviewed at the scene declined to file a report.

Police issued a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation to a male subject in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

April 21

Police seized a small amount of marijuana and issued warnings to several individuals after investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Clay Street.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious package and alleged vandalism at a residence in the 200 block of Fellow Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police took a juvenile into custody in the 400 block of Grant Street and transported the individual to Crawford County juvenile court for a hearing.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, menacing, leaving the scene of an accident, and assured clear distance ahead following a traffic crash in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Gill Avenue.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of Harding Way East. The male subject was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

