Galion High School presents ‘High School Musical, Jr.’

GALION — Galion High School Performing Arts will present the Disney classic “High School Musical, Jr.” virtually this spring.

Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike.

“This year’s spring performance is virtual because of the pandemic restrictions that are still in place,” Performing Arts Advisor Cheri’ Laughbaum said. “We had students from sixth grade all the way to seniors in the cast, and they all did a marvelous job!”

Those wishing to watch this year’s spring production can visit Showtix4u.com/event-details/46963 to purchase tickets for $20 each to view the recording.

Show dates are April 24 and April 25 at 8 p.m. and on May 1 and May 2 at 8 p.m.

Staff Report

