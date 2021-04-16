COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at OhioHealth

ONTARIO — OhioHealth has several COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available in Richland County for the week of April 19 for eligible recipients, ages 16 and up.

First-dose clinics are by appointment only Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the OhioHealth Ontario Health and Fitness Center, 1750 West Fourth Street. Call OhioHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 614-533-6999 or visit the OhioHealth MyChart app to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about the vaccine, please visit to https://www.ohiohealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccinations.