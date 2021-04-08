Galion National Honor Society inducting 15 new members

Galion High School will host its 2020-2021 National Honor Society (NHS) induction ceremony Monday, April 12, in the high school cafetorium. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Attendance this year will be limited to current members. Inductees may have a party of four to allow for social distancing protocols. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Galion City Schools Facebook page (facebook.com/galioncityschools) or the district’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtyIVgEDzvegrw_i-l8aHsA).

“National Honor Society members are some of our best and brightest students,” National Honor Society Faculty Advisor Tena Eyster said. “Membership in this group represents a student’s commitment to academics, service, leadership, and character — all are equally important in the NHS organization.”

This year’s inductees include Kalyn Carroll, Tyler Fraizer, Walker Frankhouse, Matthew Gimbel, Zach Grimes, Brooke Kelly, Kellen Kiser, Regin Kuehlman, Carlie Myers, Ashlee Oris, Natalee Perkins, Grayden Pierce, Ava Smith, Zaynah Tate, and Melanie Wheeler.

“These students have worked hard to achieve at least a 3.25 GPA and they have all excelled in the areas of leadership, character, and service both in and out of the classroom,” High School Principal Ron Williams said. “Being inducted into the National Honor Society is their reward for all of their efforts throughout high school. It is a great honor.”

Additional information about the ceremony and the Galion High School National Honor Society is available by contacting Williams at 419-468-6500.

Staff Report

