Wolfe reappointed to county health board

The Spring 2021 Crawford County Township Association meeting at the fairgrounds was a collaborative use of audience time on March 30 as it also included the annual meetings from Crawford County Public Health and the Crawford County Engineer’s Office.

Ohio regulations require county health departments to meet annually with the president of the county commissioners, the mayors of each city/village within their jurisdiction, and the president of each board of township trustees within the county. This group of individuals serve as the District Advisory Council (DAC) for the local health department and they are responsible for making four of the seven appointments to the Crawford County Board of Health. Two of the other Board of Health seats are appointed by the City of Bucyrus. One member of the Board is appointed by the Licensing Council that consists of representatives from the various sectors licensed and regulated by the Board of Health.

During the annual meeting, Zach Wolfe was re-appointed to the Board of Health for another five-year term. Wolfe was initially appointed to the Board of Health in 2016. He has served as Board of Health Chair since 2019. The other DAC appointments include Bill Scott, Dean Sipe and Dr. Stephen Novack. The City of Bucyrus appointments are Phyllis Crall and Kurt Fankhauser. Scott Woodworth is the Licensing Council appointment to the Board of Health.

“I would like to thank the DAC for selecting me as one of their representatives to the Board of Health for an additional term,” Wolfe said.” We have a board that works well together and I look forward to continuing to serve. The staff at Crawford County Public Health have done phenomenal work in dealing with the challenges of the pandemic and I look forward to working them for another five years.”

Crawford County Public Health also released its 2020 Annual Report. Highlights from the report include the review of the top causes of death, which school districts had the most births, activities by the health inspectors, WIC and Help Me Grow program updates, recognition of donors, and the financial summary. The end of the report focuses on COVID-19 responses and summarizes the 2020 cases.

Health Commissioner Kate Siefert presented the Annual Report to the DAC members and thanked them for their support during the pandemic.

“Our office, on more than one occasion, often discussed that we are grateful we serve Crawford County,” Siefert said. “Several of you left messages thanking us for all the long hours we have put in over these past months. Some of you dropped off goodies and treats. Each and every act of kindness was greatly appreciated and we always commented how lucky we are to serve in a county that is kind and thoughtful. We can’t imagine working anywhere other than right here.”

The complete annual report can be viewed and downloaded from the Crawford County Public Health website www.crawfordhealth.org.

