21 streets proposed for Galion paving program

City of Galion officials are scheduled to finalize the 2021 Paving Program on Thursday, April 8.

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on April 8 to determine the final list of streets that will be paved. Thus far, 21 projects have been proposed for this year. The estimated total cost of paving for 2021 is $636,875.

Following is the current proposed project list with the estimated cost for each one:

• Buehler Street — $35,250

• Booth Drive — $33,025

• Carmel Avenue — $31,706

• Church Street (under overpass) — $11,700

• Fortney Avenue — $20,312

• Gleddale Boulevard — $15,000

• Henry Street — $39,820

• McDonald Avenue — $41,112

• Nichols Drive — $13,500

• North Liberty Street — $33,040

• North Union Street — $42,737

• Orange Street — $13,708

• Pounder Avenue — $10,640

• Railroad Street — $31,890

• Riblet Street — $39,770

• Richardson Avenue — $34,600

• Rosewood Avenue — $33,405

• South Street — $45,600

• Splash Park parking lot — $35,000

• Walnut Street — $30,060

• Wood Street — $45,000

The recommended project list will be presented to Galion City Council for final approval.

The Streets, Alleys, Trees and Bridges Committee will meet via Zoom teleconference and the meeting will streamed live via The City of Galion Facebook page. The committee is comprised of the following council members: Chairperson Ken Bodkins, 1st Ward; Kara Ault, At-large; and Mark Triplett, At-large.

Council committee schedule for April

Following is the complete Galion City Council committee meeting schedule for the month of April:

Tuesday, April 6 — Laws, Ordinances, Zoning and Permits Committee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 — Utilities Committee, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 8 — Streets, Alleys, Trees and Bridges Committee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14 — Parks and Recreation Committee, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 — Police, Fire and Health Committee, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20 — Economic Development and Airport Committee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21 — Finance Committee, 7 p.m.

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meetings on Tuesday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 27. The regular meetings begin at 7 p.m.

All meetings are conducted via Zoom teleconference and streamed live on The City of Galion Facebook page.

For information about City of Galion government and departments, visit galion.city.

Staff Report

