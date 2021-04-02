Chamber bridal expo set for May 29

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2021 Bridal Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer Street in Crestline.

The Hub at Village Square is a beautifully renovated 11,000-square-foot wedding and event center that was a former retail space.

“We are thrilled to be holding this event at the Hub in Crestline,” said Miranda Jones, chamber executive director. “This is a way to bring visibility and awareness to this new wedding venue and event center.”

Admission is $5 to attend if preregistered, $7 at the door. Each attendee will receive a complimentary raffle ticket that can be used for prizes and giveaways during the event.

Brides and grooms bringing four or more guests with them will be admitted at no cost. The first 50 brides will receive bags filled with goodies that contains valuable information about wedding planning and the event’s vendors.

Vendors will be on site exhibiting bridal gowns, tuxedos, jewelry, gift items, cosmetics, florists, caterers, DJ’s, photographers and much more. The cost to be a vendor is $60 through April 30 and then $75 through the date of the event, or until all spots sell out.

Door prizes will be given away throughout the day with two grand prizes being awarded to two lucky brides-to-be at the end of the day.

“While late in the season, this is an opportunity for couples planning their big day to have a local one stop shop for their wedding planning needs.Plus, so many couples had to cancel or postpone their 2020 weddings,” Jones said. “We are just so thankful for the opportunity to be able to support our members.”

For information about the 2021 Bridal Expo and to register to attend or become a vendor, visit www.galion-crestlinechamber.org/events. You can also contact the Chamber at 419-468-7737 or by emailing mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

This annual event is sponsored by First Federal Community Bank, Rock Solid Media, Country Legends WBCO 1540AM/107.5FM, Iconic Rock WQEL 92.7 FM, and Crawford County Now.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_galion-crestline-chamber-logo.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.