Rayburn retiring from Urban Industries

GALION — A longtime employee of Urban Industries in Galion is retiring after more than three decades with the company.

John Rayburn is retiring from Urban Industries after 33 years of service, according to a press release issued by the company. Rayburn’s last day on the job is April 8. The company plans to have a celebration in his honor on April 7.

Hired on April 11, 1988, most of his time at Urban was spent in the lamination area boxing the completed product.

Rayburn was an active participant in company events. In the 1990s, he was a member of Urban’s Anything Goes team at the annual Pickle Run Festival. He said he is thankful for the friendships that he has developed over his years at Urban Industries and knows these will continue after he retires.

According to a press release from the company, Rayburn’s co-workers will tell you that, in his younger years, he would lift heavy product with ease. He was easy to work with given his quiet disposition.

When asked what he is looking forward to most in retirement, the first thing he mentioned was “not setting the alarm clock.” He is also looking forward to having plenty of time to visit with relatives. Quality fishing time is also on his “to do” list.

Urban Industries officials said they’re thankful for Rayburn’s dedication and his “close to perfect” attendance the past 33 years.

Urban Industries is located at 521 South Market Street in Galion. For information about the company, visit its website urbanindustries.com.

