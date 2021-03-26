Galion City Schools BOE special meeting March 29

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education will hold a special board of education meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 29 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.

The purpose of this meeting is to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or to consider the investigations of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee or “regulated individual;” unless the person being investigated of charges or complaints requests a public hearing.

Action will be taken following the executive session.