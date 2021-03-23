GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 19

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue. A caller described the individual as a male dressed in camouflage pants, a green shirt, and a black mask, with a blue-green bag in his possession. According to the caller, the unknown subject was observed walking through yards and then running. Officers found footprints in the area where the subject was observed. They led south out of the city. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was advised and dispatched deputies to investigate.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North Market Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 800 block of South Street.

Police were requested to assist Crestline Police with a blood alcohol content test. The test was administered at the Galion Police Department.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the 6700 block of County Line Road.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist on Gelsanliter Road.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop light violation to a motorist in the 200 block of South Market Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for an expired driver’s license and no driver’s side headlight to a motorist in the 100 block of East Atwood Street.

March 20

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of Bucyrus Road and Arlington Avenue.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 6400 block of Railroad Street. Officers were advised that two individuals were involved in a verbal argument.

Police issued a verbal warnining for a headlight violation to a motorist in the 800 block of Harding Way West.

Police issued a warning for excessive speed to a motorist in the vicinity of South Market Street and Pershing Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist on County Line Road.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Harding Way East to deliver a court summons. The subject was not present at the time the officers went to the residence.

Police investigated a report of an alleged domestic dispute in the 600 block of North Market Street. No arrests were made and no charges were filed.

Police investigated a report of an alleged domestic dispute in the vicinity of Eighth Avenue. Officers took information for a report. No arrests were made.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Resident told officers their child’s bicycle had been stolen from their lawn. They provided police with information for a report.

March 21

Police investigated a report of multiple suspicious people in the vicinity of East Church and East streets. Caller advised that six juveniles were allegedly breaking a bottle on the road and one juvenile was tossing a knife to himself. Juveniles denied allegation of breaking the bottle. Officer said they were not walking in the road when he arrived. Knife was in a sheath at the time the officer spoke with the juveniles.

Police investigated a report of a missing person in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue. The individual, a resident of Galion Pointe, was located by officers from the Mansfield Police Department and determined to be safe and not injured. Officials from Galion Pointe transported the individual back to the nursing home.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Third Avenue. Both parties involved said the dispute was verbal only. No physical altercation occurred.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of Fellow Street. A resdient reported that their bank cards and medicine were taken. Officers took information for a report.

