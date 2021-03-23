Avita Health System expands patient visitation

GALION — Avita Health System has announced that it is expanding patient visitation at all of its hospitals, clinics, and medical offices, effective Monday, March 22.

Avita temporarily stopped patient visitation in March 2020 and re-opened visitation in a limited capacity in June 2020. Avita has now expanded the visitation policy to allow two visitors at a time, maximum of 6 per day for patients in the following units: medical/surgical, intensive care unit, emergency department, and maternity. For surgery and medical offices, Avita is allowing two visitors at a time, maximum of two per day.

Visiting hours for hospital patients is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overnight visitation is not permitted. Visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted a visitor unless receiving end-of-life care.

All visitors are required to wear a medical-grade mask, provided upon entry, for the duration of their visit and will undergo temperature screening. Hospital entrances are still limited as follows:

• Bucyrus Hospital: All patients and visitors should enter through the Emergency Room.

• Galion Hospital: Emergency Room patients and their visitors should enter through the Emergency Room doors. The main entrance is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all other patients and visitors. After 5:30 p.m., the Emergency Room entrance must be used by all.

• Ontario Hospital: The Main/Emergency Room entrance is open at all times. Physician clinic patients and visitors should enter through the East entrance from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Avita Heart patients may use the West entrance between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For information about Avita’s patient and visitor restrictions, visit avitahealth.org.

