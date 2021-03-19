GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 15

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Grant Street to assist law enforcement officers from Richland County in the execution of a felony arrest warrant.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Portland Way North to assist Crawford County probation officers. Officers assisted the probation officers in taking a suspect into custody.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Grand Street to investigate an alleged domestic dispute. Officers took information for a report about the incident. One individual was allegedly punched in the face. A second individual allegedly punched out the windshield of a vehicle at the location.

Police issued a warning to a motorist for driving without a passenger side headlight in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Seventh Avenue.

March 16

Police arrested a male subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police issued warnings for trespassing to two juveniles in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

Police investigated a case of alleged harassing telephone calls that was reported in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Westgate Road to investigate an alleged domestic dispute. The situation was resolved when one of the individuals involved left the location.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Market Street to investigate an alleged unruly juvenile. Officers took information for a report upon arrival at that location.

March 17

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 1000 block of Harding Way East.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Portland Way North to assist Adult Protective Services with a welfare check.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 500 block of West Church Street. Officers took information for a report.

