GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

K of C plans Lenten fish dinners

The Knights of Columbus is hosting Lenten fish dinners on Friday, Feb. 26; Friday, March 12; and Friday, March 26. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Activity Center, 115 N. Liberty Street, Galion. Meals are available for $10 each. Drive-thru or carry-out meals only.

Humane Society bingo March 3

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on March 3. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

From Citizen to Patriot meets March 4

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) invites everyone to their free “Patriots and Popcorn” movie night event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. Doors open at 6 p.m. The featured film is “Death of a Nation,” a documentary film by Dinesh D’Souza. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

