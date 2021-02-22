GriefShare program begins March 15

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion, will host their sixth GriefShare Group beginning on Monday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The group will follow the guidelines put in place by the East Ohio Conference, the CDC and the governor’s office.

GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ-centered, biblically-based support group with three major components — a video, group discussion to allow participants time to talk about the video and how they are dealing with the death of their loved one, and a workbook to use at home. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self-contained.

Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, everyone experiences grief differently. This program offers those who have experienced the loss of a loved one the opportunity to be with people in a safe, confidential, and understanding environment where they will find encouragement, comfort, and help in their grief experience.

For more information or to register for the program, contact Mary at 740-396-2522 or the church office at 419-468-4557.

