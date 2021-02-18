Avita joins placenta donation program

GALION — Avita Health System has announced its first successful placenta donation through Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program. With the addition of this program, expectant mothers now have the option to heal others through the donation of their placenta.

“Our medical and nursing staff in the OB department at Avita are extremely excited to participate in this program,” said Kathy Durflinger. “For years, placentas were discarded after birth. The scientific breakthrough of using placenta tissue for wound healing, and so much more, allows us to be part of something greater. With the support from our new moms and Lifeline of Ohio, we have the potential to positively impact numerous lives.”

Healing grafts made from a placenta donation are used for a wide range of procedures involving eye, oral and spine surgery, and for the treatment of difficult-to-heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and burns.

Last week, Avita Health System joined a coalition of more than a dozen other institutions throughout Ohio who are offering this unique and life-enhancing program.

“Avita’s first placenta donation took place on Monday, Feb. 8,” explained Anne Clark, DO, obstetrics and gynecology specialist at Avita Health System. “Our second donation occurred the following day, and both were a great success! We anticipate many more in the future.”

At its core, Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program allows expectant mothers with scheduled Caesarian section deliveries to donate the placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic membrane from the birth to Lifeline of Ohio. Each donated placenta, which would typically be discarded, has the potential to heal approximately 25 people.

“Placenta donation does not affect the birthing process and there is no risk to the baby,” adds Dr. Clark. “Our moms-to-be feel excited to give back by providing their placentas to heal others. What an awesome opportunity to not only welcome newborn life, but also extend unique treatment and care for the sick and wounded in need.”

Program highlights

• Any expectant mother, of any age, with a planned cesarean section can be a potential donor.

• Placenta donation does not change any part of the C-section delivery.

• There is no cost associated for placenta donation.

• Placenta donation is not related to cord blood donation.

To learn more about Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program, visit www.lifelineofohio.org/placentadonation.

For more information on Avita Health System, visit avitahealth.org.

Avita Health System recently completed its first successful placenta donation through Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program. With the addition of this program, expectant mothers now have the option to heal others through the donation of their placenta. Pictured from left to right are Kathy Durflinger, Anne Clark, DO, and the labor and delivery team. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_Placenta-Donation.jpg Avita Health System recently completed its first successful placenta donation through Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program. With the addition of this program, expectant mothers now have the option to heal others through the donation of their placenta. Pictured from left to right are Kathy Durflinger, Anne Clark, DO, and the labor and delivery team. Submitted photo | Avita Health System