GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 1

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Police took information for a report. No arrests were made.

Police investigated a non-injury, single-vehicle crash that was reported in the 8000 block of Millsboro Road. The vehicle was discovered in a ditch at the location. The owner-occupant advised officers that she did not suffer any injuries and had called a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Portland Way North to stand by while a female removed her belongings from the residence.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 500 block of John Street. Upon arrival, officers checked two residences in the 500 block of John Street, but found nothing happening at either location.

Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Sunnyside Drive to investigate a report of a vehicle stuck in a yard. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the vehicle had been moved.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Ohio 598. Employees told officers a male subject was behaving in a suspicious manner after making a purchase. He left the scene in a vehicle when police arrived.

Feb. 2

Police issued verbal warnings for disorderly conduct to individuals allegedly involved in a fight in the 900 block of Charles Street. Police were told that a male subject approached a stopped vehicle, opened the door, and began hitting people inside the vehicle.

Police arrested a male and a female in the 900 block of Charles Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct. The two were allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

Police were dispatched to the scene of a non-injury crash in the 800 block of Hollywood Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered a truck hit a utility pole. A crew from the City of Galion Line Department was dispatched to the scene to repair the downed lines.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 5900 block of Spring Valley Court to assist deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office who were dealing with an armed male subject. The male allegedly held a firearm to head of a female. She fled to a neighbor’s residence. Police transported her to the Galion Police Department. Deputies arrested the male subject.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East. An individual told officers that an unknown motorist hit his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that damaged a street light at the intersection of Harding Way West and Gill Avenue. The light was broken and partially in the street. A crew from the City of Galion Line Department was dispatched to the scene.

Police arrested a male subject in the 300 block of North Market Street on suspicion of domestic violence. The male subject was accused of beating up his brother. Police discovered the male had suspected drugs in his possession.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-1.jpg