GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

From Citizen to Patriot meeting Jan. 21

From Citizen to Patriot (FCTP) will hold its next public educational forum 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Galion Grace Point Life Center, 683 Portland Way North. All are welcome and doors open at 6 p.m. Chris Long, president of Ohio Christian Alliance, will be the speaker. For information, call 419-468-2944 or 419-468-5116.

Galion Port Authority to meet Jan. 22

The City of Galion Port Authority will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 820 Harding Way West. The meeting will be held to discuss the following agenda items: Resolution 2021-2 – Approving the Engagement Letter with Local Government Services Section of the Office of the Auditor of State and Freese Center Design Review Discussion.

Viewing the Night Sky set for Jan. 23

Joine members of the Crawford Park District Astronomy Club for Viewing the Night Sky at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Lowe-Volk Park, located at 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline, three miles north of U.S 30. For information or to register, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Go to crawfordparkdistrict.org for information about classes the park district offers.

Pro-Life Walk set for Jan. 23

Crawford County Right to Life will hold its annual pro-life walk at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Bucyrus. The walk will begin at the Crawford County Courthouse, 112 E. Mansfield Street, Bucyrus.

Avita COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Avita Health System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people age 80. Vaccine clinics are offered at Avita hospital locations in Galion, Bucyrus, and Ontario. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-468-0800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Requests will not be accepted from those who do not meet the minimum age requirement. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Book Club meets Jan. 26

The Crawford Park District Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. For information, call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Go to crawfordparkdistrict.org for information about classes the park district offers.

Humane Society bingo Jan. 27

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Jan. 27. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Drive-thru food pantry Jan. 27

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio will offer a drive-thru food pantry on Wednesday, Jan. 27 on the Galion City Schools campus, 470 Portland Way North. The pantry will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Vehicles should line up in the parking lot at Galion Middle School. Second Harvest will be distributing boxes of assorted shelf-stable food and produce. For information, go to secondharvestfoodbank.org.

ADAMH Board meets Jan. 28

The Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom teleconference and will be streamed live on the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Facebook page. For information, go to www.mcadamh.com.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

