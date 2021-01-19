Honoring Dr. King: Donations will help families in need

BUCYRUS — Organizers of a day of service to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will continue their efforts for the remainder of this week.

King’s birthday was designated as a national holiday when President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, alongside King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, during a White House Rose Garden ceremony.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday and Service Act that “made the holiday a day of community service, anti-violence campaigning, and interracial discussions.”

The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee and Mid-Ohio Progressives have joined forces to commemorate the MLK Day holiday by collecting items to help Crawford County families in need.

Lisa Miller, a representative of Mid-Ohio Progressives, said volunteers in Bucyrus, Galion, and Crestline have been accepting donations of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies. Items collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army in Bucyrus, Crestline Assistance & Ministries Program, and Ohio Heartland Community Action in Galion.

According to a press release issued by the organizers, they are accepting donations of canned foods (pop top cans only), tea bags, coffee, salt, pepper, sugar, flour, tuna crackers, cake mix and frosting as well as feminine hygiene products and dishwashing detergent.

In order to facilitate social distancing, items can be dropped off on the porches at the houses of the following volunteers: Lisa Miller, 800 Rogers St., Bucyrus; Jean Bodkins, 131 S. Jefferson St., Galion; and Carolyn Helbert, 949 N. Henry St., Crestline. Donations are being accepted until Friday, Jan. 22.

Miller said donors have been very generous and volunteers have collected a large assortment of items. The foyer of Miller’s home in Bucyrus was filled with canned food, other non-perishable items, and personal hygiene products.

For information, contact Wanda Sharrock at 419-689-3302 or Lisa Miller at 419-569-2346.

Donations will help families in need

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

