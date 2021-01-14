Galion school board honors student and supporter

GALION — The Galion City Schools Board of Education held its first two meetings of the new year with the annual organizational meeting, followed by the regular monthly meeting, on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Mike Mateer was elected to serve as Board of Education president for 2021, and Grant Garverick will serve as the Board vice president this calendar year. Following the oath of office, the board approved its meeting calendar for 2021.

The board opened its regular meeting by recognizing Galion High School junior Natalee Perkins, whose coaches said she was one of the “hardest workers I have ever coached,” and her teachers observed that Perkins does a great job balancing work, athletics, and academics.

“It is exciting when we can recognize student achievement,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “Natalee is enrolled in the Galion Early College Academy (GECA), is number two in her class, plays three sports, and works a job! It’s a privilege to honor Natalee for her hard work and dedication!”

The board also gave Lupe Campo the district’s Believe, Achieve, Succeed Award during the meeting.

“There aren’t enough good things to say about Lupe,” Allerding said. “He is such an important part of our district, and this award is one small way we can show our gratitude for all the things Lupe does for the Galion City Schools.”

Following the treasurer’s report, the board voted to accept more than $120,000 in donations from the City of Galion Freese Foundation and the Galion City Health Department.

“We are utilizing the Freese Foundation dollars to replace football field light fixtures at Unckrich Stadium,” Allerding said. “The Galion City Health Department donation is being used to help keep the Galion City Schools in compliance with contact tracing requirements as a result of the global pandemic.”

The 2021-2022 district calendar was also approved during the meeting. The first day of school for students for the 2021-2022 school year will be Thursday, August 19, 2021, and the last day of school for students will be Thursday, May 26, 2022.

“We hope our Tigers and their families are excited about the district calendar for the 2021-2022 school year,” Allerding said. “Our students will have a full two weeks off for Winter Break, and Spring Break will be one full week as well.”

The full calendar will be available to download from the district website at galionschools.org.

All other items were approved as presented during the meeting. The next regular meeting of the Galion City Schools Board of Education will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Galion Middle School computer lab.

Galion High School junior Natalee Perkins, left, receives a board commendation from Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding during the regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12. Perkins was recognized for her hard work and dedication as a student, an athlete, and a leader at the high school. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_SCHOOL-BOARD-01162021.jpg Galion High School junior Natalee Perkins, left, receives a board commendation from Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding during the regular Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12. Perkins was recognized for her hard work and dedication as a student, an athlete, and a leader at the high school. Galion City Schools