NAMI offering Family to Family Classes

MARION — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Marion and Crawford Counties (NAMIMCC) is holding a new series of free Family to Family Classes beginning Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for eight weeks through March 11.

These classes are open to people living in Crawford and Marion counties. Classes are taught by NAMI trained volunteers to help people understand and be more supportive of family members living with mental illness and services available.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classes will be limited to eight people, in person, wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines during the training sessions to be held at Marion-Crawford Prevention Programs Office, (near the Palace Theater), 151 Campbell Street, Marion.

For information and to register, email Adrienne Geary, Program and Outreach Coordinator, at namimarioncrawfordoh@gmail.com. In the subject line, write Family to Family Classes. Please include your name and phone number.

You will be contacted by Adrienne Geary or Carol Lantz, NAMIMCC Board President (419-468-4100) who will be instructing the classes.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/01/web1_NAMI-Marion-and-Crawford-Counties-Logo.jpg