GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Galion City Council meets Dec. 28

Galion City Council will meet in special session at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom videoconference and broadcast on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Viewing the Night Sky event

The Crawford Park District is offering the event Viewing the Night Sky at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. To see more events offered by the Crawford Park District, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Park District book club meets Dec. 29

The Crawford Park District Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 Ohio 598, Crestline. Pre- Registration is recommended as the club will be limited to 15 members. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. To see more events offered by the Crawford Park District, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

New Year’s Eve game night

Tabernacle of Praise, 6480 Lower Leesville Road, Crestline, is hosting New Year’s Eve Family Game Night beginning at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. For information, go to topcrestline.com or call the church at 419-683-5105.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count set for Jan. 3

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bucyrus Bob Evans at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Ohio 4. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. To see more events offered by the Crawford Park District, go to crawfordparkdistrict.org.

Colonel Crawford BOE to meet Jan. 4

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will conduct its organizational meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Crestline Exempted Village Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will conduct its organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The regular meeting will follow the organizational meeting.

Galion City Schools BOE meets Jan. 12

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will conduct its organizational meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in the Galion Middle School computer lab. The regular board meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Jan. 12

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will conduct its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The regular meeting will be convened immediately following the organizational meeting.

Galion City Council to meet Jan. 12

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom videoconference and broadcast on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

