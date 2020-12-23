GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 21

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for loud music in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person who was observed walking through an alley with a bag in hand in the 100 block of South Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed in the vicinity of North Market Street and Brandt Road.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a stop sign violation in the vicinity of South and Parson streets.

Police arrested a male suspect who is accused of assault. The arrest was made after officers received a report from Galion Hospital officials that a patient there was allegedly the victim of an assault.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Libby Lane. Officers said the dispute was only verbal in nature. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 22

Police issued a verbal warning to a passenger in a vehicle for possessing drug paraphernalia and issued a warning to the motorist for driving with expired license tags. The traffic stop was made in the vicinity of Eighth and Sara avenues.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle that was left vacant after it went over a curb along South Boston Street. Officers issued a verbal warning to the motorist.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for having a damaged tail light on the passenger side of their vehicle. The warning was issued during a traffic stop in the vicinity of Fairview Avenue and Sherman Street.

Police investigated a report of shots fired in the vicnity of Arlington Avenue. Officers did not find any evidence of shots being fired in the area.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for a turn signal violation that occurred in the vicinity of Bucyrus Road and Arlington Avenue.

Police issued a written warning to a motorist for a turn signal violation in the vicinity of West Walnut and Market streets.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Pershing Avenue. Officers issued a verbal warning to a male involved in the incident.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for excessive speed in the vicinity of Cedargate Court.

Police investigated a report of threats being made against a female in the 300 block of North Market Street.

