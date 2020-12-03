GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Galion school board special meeting

The Galion City School District Board of Education will hold a special board of education meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. in the Galion City Schools Administrative Office Conference Room. The purpose of this meeting is the intent to approve an agreement with the Galion City Health Department.

Come Home to Galion tree lighting Saturday

The Galion Area Ministerial Association (GAMA) presents the Come Home to Galion tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturay, Dec. 5. Due to COVID-19, most of the annual festival has been canceled. Three of GAMA’s ministers will gather at the tree in square and lead in singing some Christmas carols, share the Christmas story, and light the tree. The ceremony will be recorded and sent to WMFD-TV and posted on the Galion Area Ministerial Association Facebook page for all to watch from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Chamber auction ends Thursday

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce holiday open house and auction is live online through Thursday, Dec. 3. Go to galion-crestlinechamber.org to view items and place bids. The auction is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Winning bidders can pick up their items starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at the chamber office, 138 Harding Way West, Galion.

Galion City Council to fill vacancy

Galion City Council will fill the seat on council left vacant when council member Gail Baldinger was appointed to serve as city auditor on Nov. 27. The vacated at-large seat will be filled by city council, according to the press release. Any elector who has lived inside the city limits for at least one year may submit a resume. Resumes will be accepted through Dec. 7. Send resumes to Council Clerk Julie Bell. They can be mailed to 301 Harding Way East, Galion, or emailed to juliebell@galion.city.

Galion Kiwanis Toy Drive

Galion Kiwanis is now accepting donations for its 2020 toy drive. Toy donation boxes are located at the following locations: H.R. Wolf Hardware, 234 Harding Way East; Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, 138 Harding Way West; and Galion Dental Partners, 102 Harding Way West. Financial contributions can be made online through the Galion Community Foundation website galioncommunityfoundation.org.

Crestline Santa Parade is Saturday

The Crestline Santa Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade will step off at 4 p.m. The parade will start and end at The Hub at Village Square. Those who do not live along the parade route can park and watch the parade on the street if parking is permitted or at Crestline High School since the parade will go through the campus. You are asked to stay in your vehicle to watch the parade. To register a unit to be in the parade, contact either Emily Landon at 567-303-5474 or Josh Crosswhite at 419-569-8704.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

