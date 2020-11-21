GALION POLICE REPORTS

Nov. 18

Officer investigated an alleged case of breaking and entering that was reported at 11:59 a.m. Individual stated their house was broken into last weekend and unknown subject(s) stole an estimated $700 worth of jewelry and cash.

Officer investigated a report of a suspicious person at 5:31 p.m. in the 200 block of Portland Way North. Individual was discovered “laying half in the road and reaching down into the storm grate.”

Officer investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Heise Park Lane. Officer found a woman who kept exiting her vehicle and checking the gas cap.

Officer investigated a report of a suspicious person at 7:10 p.m. in the vicinity of McDonald Avenue and Orange Street. Caller stated a man dressed in dark clothing was walking into yards and looking into vehicles. Officer located a man and spoke to him at his residence.

Officer responded to a report of a disturbance at 7:22 p.m. at the Rainbow Hotel on Charles Street. Woman involved in situation wanted go into a room, but a man would not let her. They indicated there was no problem.

Officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue. Parties involved indicated they “were just arguing.” Man involved was issued a court date related to a warrant.

Officer investigated a report of an alleged theft at 9:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Smith Street. Individual stated that their medication was stolen on Halloween.

Nov. 19

Officer issued a traffic citation at 4:26 p.m. to a male driver for failing to stop for a school bus.

Officer issued a traffic citation at 7:26 p.m. to a male driver for non-compliance suspension.

Officer arrested a female at 8:50 p.m. on suspicion of domestic violence. A summons was issued to a male allegedly involved in the incident.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/11/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-2.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

The Galion Police Department provides arrest and incident reports for publication.

The Galion Police Department provides arrest and incident reports for publication.