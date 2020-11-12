Community Foundation for Crawford County celebrates Community Foundation Week

The Community Foundation for Crawford County is joining in a nationwide celebration, Nov. 12-18, 2020, to recognize the increasingly important role these philanthropic organizations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.

For more than a century, community foundations have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this time, community foundations come together to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the past year.

“The work of community foundations begins with and spans beyond the donor. There are tangible impacts that can be seen in the lives of those these organizations serve,” said Lisa Workman, Foundation president. “We are more determined than ever to bring our community partners together to address our community’s challenges and find effective solutions. When we expose and advance the most promising opportunities, we benefit our residents.”

Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. In the past year alone, the Foundation partnered with the Crawford Partnership to create a fund for local small business loans, held a fundraiser benefitting local participating non-profit organizations, and will distribute nearly $500,000 in scholarships and grants by year’s end — including grant requests that were in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County bridges philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

