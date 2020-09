Harvesting Memories 4-H Club

Being our club’s first year we made many memories for 2020. We had 23 members, 6 cloverbuds and 5 advisors. Our club did community service projects and collected pop cans for a fund raiser.

Because of social distance we held our meetings on line thru zoom, although miscellaneous judging and the fair was different. Our members did a great job with everyone completing all projects.

We will be having a year-end awards party on Oct. 18.