Concert association reschedules program to 2021

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Community Concert Association has just announced that the beginning of its 2020-2021 Season is being delayed to April 2021 because of COVID 19 safety concerns and new state mandates for inside concerts.

Gov Mike DeWine recently announced that inside concerts could take place but only at 15 percent of auditorium’s normal capacity or 300, whichever is less. In the case of the Concert Association, which uses the Bucyrus Elementary School Auditorium, that would limit the audience to no more than 135 vs normal attendance of between 650-800 (depending on the show). The Governor’s announcement also included a requirement that the audience and musicians, when not performing, be wearing face coverings.

“Safety concerns and the audience limitation requirement effectively prevents us from having our scheduled shows for October, November and December,” said association president Tom Holtshouse also stated, “Our board takes seriously its commitment to remain in compliance with all state mandates to make sure that our shows are conducted in as safe and careful manner as possible.”

Program coordinator Linda Leyda indicated that the association has successfully rescheduled three shows to spring 2021.

“We are hoping that the coronavirus problems will have been overcome in time to safely have all five shows in the Spring,” she said. “We were are sorry to announce that our Salt Lake City-based GENTRI Show has been cancelled because the artists have recently cancelled all their shows until future notice.

“However, we are happy to announce a terrific replacement for their show with country music sensation Pam Tillis who will be appearing with two other lady musicians for an intimate evening of acoustic music. This promises to be a terrific show.”

The Christmas show with Helen Welch has been rescheduled with Helen’s “Superstar: Songs of the Carpenters”. This live backup music show honors the timeless music of the Carpenters.

The new dates for the 2020-2021 season are:

Thursday, April 15, 2021 Artrageous (a fabulous interactive “live art” and music show)

Monday, April 26, 2021 Yesterday Once More (music of ABBA, 5th Dimension & Momas & the Papas & others)

Thursday, May 6, 2021 “1 Stop Pony” with Brian LaBlanc (multi artist tribute to Neil Diamond, John Cougar Mellencamp, Billy Joel, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett & others)

Thursday, May 20, 2021 Helen Welch’s “Superstar” – Carpenter’s Tribute

Thursday, July 1, 2021 for Pam Tillis (an acoustic evening with Pam Tillis Trio)

Season ticket sales are being extended Dec. 31. Membership tickets for all five shows will not be mailed until late February 2021. All concerts are held at the Bucyrus Elementary Auditorium, 245 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus.

Visit crawcocommconcert.com for more information.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_Pam-Tillis.jpg