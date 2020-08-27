Recent promotions announced at Richland County Sheriff’s Office

RICHLAND COUNTY — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the recent promotions of five correctional professional:

Correctional Sergeant Kenneth Moore was promoted to Correctional Lieutenant on December 26, 2019. Lt. Moore was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2012an d was promoted to Correctional Sergeant in 2016. Prior to his service with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Moore served our country in the U.S.Army for 21 years. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1979 and received his Associate’s Degree in Advanced Electronics and Computer Information Systems from North Central State College in 2015. Lt. Moore is currently the watch commander for second shift.

Correctional Officer Scott Aldridge was promoted to Correctional Sergeant on December 26, 2019. Sgt. Aldridge was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2013 and has served as a Field Training Officer since 2017. Sgt. Aldridge completed his supervisor training and is currently assigned to third shift. Prior to his service with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Aldridge served our country in the U.S. Army for over 22 years and graduated from FrankfortHigh School in West Virginia in 1989.

Correctional Officer Christopher Plantz was promoted to Correctional Sergeant on April 30, 2020. Sgt. Plantz was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2015 and has served on the Jail Policy Team since 2019. Sgt. Plantz completed his supervisor training and is currently assigned to second shift. He graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in 2011 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2015.

Correctional Officer Jeremy Howard was promoted to Correctional Sergeant on August 11, 2020. Sgt. Howard was hired as a Correctional Officer in2016. Sgt. Howard is currently assigned to first shift in supervisor training. He graduated from New London High School in 2006.

Correctional Officer Daniel Hiller was promoted to Correctional Sergeant on August 18, 2020. Sgt. Hillier was hired as a Correctional Officer in 2012 and has served as a Field Training Officer since 2014. Sgt. Hillier has also served on the Jail Policy Team since 2017 and is currently assigned to first shift in supervisor training. He graduated from Ashland High School in 2007.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office congratulates all five supervisors and we look forward in continuing to carry out our mission in serving the residents of Richland County.

