POLK TOWNSHIP — Members of the Polk Township Board of Trustees, the Polk Township Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Polk Township Zoning Commission will meet in public session on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. in the township building at 7860 State Route 309 in Galion. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss how the township is, and will in the future, manage its zoning concerns.

