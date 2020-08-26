Virtual hiring event set for ODOT, which is hiring locally

VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT: HIGHWAY TECHNICIAN 1 Seasonal For ODOT DISTRICT 3



ASHLAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation, District Three, is seeking full-time, temporary Highway Technicians in the following counties: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Wayne. The rate of pay is $18.05 an hour. Participants typically work 40 hours per week, more if snow and ice events, and may work up to 1000 hours maximum.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS : Formal education in arithmetic that includes addition and subtraction and decimals, percentages and fractions and in reading, writing and speaking common English vocabulary; 3 months training or 3 months experience in operation of basic equipment. Applicants must have valid Class B CDL without airbrake restriction. Final candidates will be required to submit to pre-employment drug testing.

PER ORC 4506.20, APPLICANTS APPLYING FOR POSITIONS AS A DRIVER OF A COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE MUST PROVIDE THEIR EMPLOYMENT HISTORY FOR THE TEN (10) YEARS PRECEDING THE DATE THE EMPLOYMENT APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED TO ODOT.

A physical ability test (PAT) will be given for the Highway Technician 1 position and candidates MUST pass the test to be considered for employment. PAT candidates will be selected based in part on meeting the prescribed minimum qualifications, including education and/or experience or licensure requirements of this position. Applicants selected to take the test will be notified by telephone and email, per the telephone number and email address provided on the application, of the exact time and location to report for the test administration.

Physical Ability Test – This test will require candidates to physically demonstrate the ability to lift, pull, drag, and/or maneuver 50-100 pounds. There are six (6) events to the Physical Ability Test course which consist of equipment and materials utilized on-the-job by current Highway Technician 1s. Candidates MUST successfully complete each of the six (6) events in order to pass the physical ability test and in order to be further considered for employment.

VIRITUAL HIRING EVENTS FOR DISTRICT 3:

ASHLAND – AUGUST 31 – 9 am to 3 pm

CRAWFORD – SEPTEMBER 1 – 9 am to 3 pm

ERIE – SEPTEMBER 2 – 9 am to 3 pm

LORAIN – SEPTEMBER 3 – 9 am to 3 pm

MEDINA – SEPTEMBER 8 – 9 am to 3 pm

RICHLAND – SEPTEMBER 9 – 9 am to 3 pm

WAYNE – SEPTEMBER 10 – 9 am to 3 pm

Even if you are unable to contact us during the specific dates and times listed, please feel free to call and leave a voicemail and we will return your call.

Phone numbers to call for the virtual job fair:

419-207-2837 | 419-207-7105 | 419-207-7199