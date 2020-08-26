Watch Colonel Crawford sports on TV this fall

NORTH ROBINSON — In the wake of Ohio Department of Health guidelines limiting the number of spectators at high school sports, WMFD-TV is collaborating with Colonel Crawford High School to broadcast all home games of varsity football, volleyball, and boys and girls basketball.

The games will be streamed live via pay-per-view on the Colonel Crawford Eagles Channel of WMFDSports.com.

“​The new order only allows for two family members per player, band member, or cheerleader to attend home varsity football games in person,” said Crawford superintendent Todd Martin. “This partnership will allow everyone the opportunity to view all of our home varsity sports events and support our students.”

To watch live games, go to WMFDsports.com and click on the Colonel Crawford Eagles channel. You will then see adrop down list of upcoming varsity sports events. From there, you have the ability to purchase a “PPV Live Ticket” for $9.99 per game.

Your first purchase will require you to create a Lightcast EasyPay account. After you create an account and purchase your PPV Live Ticket, you will be able to watch the game on that page. WMFD Sports also streams live games on OTT (over-the-top) devices, like Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, and AndroidTV.

In order to watch on these devices, go to WMFDSports.com and purchase a PPV Live Ticket first. Then on the OTT device just enter your login info and you will be given access to the live stream.

If you want to watch a game that already occurred, you can also subscribe to On-Demand viewing. This monthly subscription allows you to watch past Colonel Crawford High School games as often as you want. Just select the school’s channel and click “On-Demand Subscription.” For $14.99, all Colonel Crawford home games for all sports will be available to view.

WMFD will be giving ​50 percent of the income from the PPV Live Tickets and On-Demand subscriptions to Colonel Crawford to help the district recoup lost funds from lower ticket sales at the gate.

For more information, call Crawford athletics director David Sheldon at 419-562-4666.

