Large black dog sought by health department officials

GALION — The Galion City Health Department is requesting help in locating a stray dog implicated in the bite of a person. The dog is believed to be large and black. It was last seen near the 200 block area of Mansfield Street in Galion on August 8.

If anyone has seen a dog fitting this description, please contact Andrea Barnes at Galion City Health Department at 419-468-1075, extension 1265 or email her at andrea.barnes@galionhealth.org, or the Crawford County Dog Warden.

Do not attempt to restrain the dog yourself.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/08/web1_Galion-Health-Department-logo.jpg