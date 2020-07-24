Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer
It’s not all fun and games at the Crawford County Fair. Between the music and rides and harness racing and pizza-eating contests there is plenty of serious business going on The horse-show arena, steer barn and many other buildings are full of activity as youth and adults show off their skills when it comes to raising and training and showing animals.
