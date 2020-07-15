Bellville-area news briefs

Church cruise-in is Aug. 1

MANSFIELD — Little Washington Congregational Church is hosting our 16th annual “Cruise-In” on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Cruise-In participants enjoy sharing information about their restored cars, motorcycles and farm equipment. To register a vehicle you would like to display, call Tom McGinty at 419-589-3864. Please arrive by 3 p.m. on August 1st.

Other questions? Contact Ronda Stone at 419-774-2714 or Little Washington Congregational Church at 419-756-9292. The church is located at the corner of Washington South and East Hanley Roads.

Mosquito spraying schedule

MANSFIELD — Here is this week’s mosquito spraying schedule, courtesy of Richland Public Health



July 15 – South of E. 1st St., North of Brenda Dr., East of Luther St., West of S. Illinois Ave., Mansfield City.

July 15 – South of Satinwood Dr., North of Frontier Trail, East of Laver Rd., West of I-71, Mifflin Township.

July 15 – South of Amoy Pavonia Rd., North of Osbun Rd., East of Beal Rd., West of Cotter Rd., Weller Township.

July 15 – South of Windsor Rd., North of Hale Rd., East of Beal Rd., West of Bowen Rd., Mifflin Township.

July 15 – South of Kenmore Dr., North of Westover Ln., East of Lexington-Springmill S. Rd., West of S. Home Rd., Springfield Township.

July 15 – South of Kenmore Dr., North of Westover Ln., East of S. Home Rd., West of Deer Run Rd., Mansfield City.

July 15 – South of Millsboro East Rd., North of Alta West Rd., East of Chambers Rd., West of Westover Ln., Springfield Township.

July 15 – South of Stiving Rd., North of Walker Lake Rd., East of Burnison Rd., West of Lexington-Springmill N. Rd., Springfield Township.

July 15 – South of OH-97 E., North of Cassell Rd., East of Garber Rd., West of Mill Rd., Jefferson Township.

All spraying will be conducted before dawn. This schedule is subject to change. Any schedule changes will be posted on the Richland Public Health social media and/or website at www.richlandhealth.org.

“Hap” Myers will be honored

MANSFIELD — Richland County Joint Veterans Counsel will raise a flag Thursday July 23 at 6 pm, in front of the Richland County Courthouse to honor deceased Richland County U.S. Air Force Veteran Harold V. “Hap” Myers.

Harold was born April 10, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio to Coyle Vinton and Carrie Cole Myers and passed away Feb 12, 2018 at the age of 75. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1961 then joined the U.S. Air Force on July 5, 1961 and retired from Ohio Air Guard after 36 years on April 30, 1997. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam performing many rescue missions, Hap also served in the countries of Laos, Saudi Arabia and the continent of Africa. He received multiple awards and was a valued member of his flight crew.

Hap was a life member of AMVETS Post 26, V.F.W. Post 3494, the Sons of Herman, Bellville American Legion and 40 et 8. He is survived by two children, Eric (Joanna) Myers and Chantal (Adam) Sellers, a grandson Michael, 2 sisters Peggy Jean Nash and Virginia Reichert, 2 nieces and a nephew He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings.