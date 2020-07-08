Ohio news briefs

GM looks forward to a ‘dialogue’ with Ohio officials

(The Center Square) – General Motors said it looks “forward to continuing our dialog” with state officials after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said GM should repay $60 million in state tax credits.

“GM has demonstrated its commitment to Ohio through our investments of more than $3.3 billion in Ohio since 2009,” James Cain, senior manager of communications for GM, told The Center Square in an email.

“Separately, GM and LG Chem are investing more than $2.2 billion to build a new, state-of-the-art, battery cell manufacturing plant in Lordstown that will create more than 1,100 new jobs,” Cain added. “The new battery cell manufacturing plant will play a critical role in GM’s commitment to an all-electric future.”

Dems file more police reform bills

(The Center Square) – House Democrats have proposed legislation they say will allow police chiefs to conduct training schools for prospective officers.

The lawmakers want to create a new unclassified “cadet” position, which would allow departments to recruit local high schoolers. It would also allow for the “exceptional appointment of candidates with ideal qualifications” and eliminate problems surrounding “lateral transfers within statutory cities,” according to a news release.

“There is a need for diversity in police departments and for communities to be served by representatives of their community – this legislation addresses that need,” state Rep. Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, said in a news release.

Lawmakers file drone privacy bill

(The Center Square) – A proposed bill would allow authorities to prosecute anyone who uses a drone “to violate a person’s privacy.”

“It is critical that Ohio’s privacy laws keep pace with changes in technology,” state Rep. Adam Holmes, R-Nashport, said in a news release. “Drones are becoming increasingly valuable to our state and this bill helps ensure they continue to be used only for good purposes.”

While there are federal regulations surrounding drones, the lawmakers say, local authorities can add more laws. The bill would amend aggravated trespass, trespass, stalking and voyeurism laws currently on the books in the Buckeye State.