United Bank recognizes14 outstanding CrawfordCounty seniors

GALION — United Bank recently recognized two high school seniors from each of the seven Crawford County school districts. They were chosen by their administrators according to their academic records, extracurricular activities, and overall achievements.

Congratulations to our 2020 Crawford County Award Winners.

Buckeye Central: Steven Long, Alivia Niese;

Bucyrus: Tyler Bishop, Reece Zeigler;

ColonelCrawford: Mariah Cotsamire, Alex Lawson;

Crestline: Vincent Demski, Lauryn Tadda;

Galion: Paige Reagan, Caleb Strack;

Wayside Christian: Nicolas Garcia, Emma Scott;

Wynford: Todd Chandler, Thomas Kurek.

This year’s awards presentation did not follow the usual in-person breakfast format. Instead,the graduating students received Amazon gift cards via email. United Bank President Don Stone congratulated the students on their accomplishments and encouraged them to use their talents to help make the world a better place