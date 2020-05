GALION — The City of Galion Port Authority will hold a special virtual meeting via Zoom Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the loan agreement between the City and the Port Authority. The Board will also be discussing the framework for the loan program; including qualifications, application, and process/procedures.

Those who wish to attend virtually can dial in using the number below. +13126266799,,84176621325#,,1#,989808# US