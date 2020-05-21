Galion area news briefs

Galion health department updates

GALION — The Galion City Health Department has appointments available today and May 27. Call to schedule an appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

The health department has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on most Tuesdays and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

HEAP deadline extended to June 1

ONTARIO –Do you need help paying for Winter Heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. How Do I Apply? Fill out the application -available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799 Monday -Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance.Those 60 & over can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs –Electric, Wood, Coal, Natural Gas, Propane and Kerosene.For more information call today. Heating Assistance Deadline has been EXTENDED to June 1, 2020.