Galion area news briefs

Galion health department updates

GALION — The Galion City Health Department has appointments available on May 13, May 20 and May 27. Call to schedule an appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

The health department has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing & treatment and PrEP) on most Tuesdays and Fridays. Call to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

HEAP deadline extended to June 1

ONTARIO –Do you need help paying for Winter Heating bills? HEAP may be able to help you. How Do I Apply? Fill out the application -available by calling the Area Agency at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799 Monday -Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.Anyone age 18 and older may apply for this assistance.Those 60 & over can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs –Electric, Wood, Coal, Natural Gas, Propane and Kerosene.For more information call today. Heating Assistance Deadline has been EXTENDED to June 1, 2020.

Board meet May 21 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities will have its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 7 p.m., in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Suite 101, Bucyrus.

Curb service at Bucyrus library

BUCYRUS —Bucyrus Public Library is ready for its first phase of reopening. During this phase, the building will not be accessible to the public. You may begin returning your items, fine free, during this time. The library will offer curbside delivery Monday -Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You may choose one of 3 options for placing items on hold.

Call the library st 419-562-7327 and a staff member will assist you.

Email your requests to info@bucyruslibrary.org3.

Visit the online library 24/7 at www.bucyruslibrary.org and place holds through your library account at holds are ready.

Please make sure your contact information is up to date when you call or email to make your request.

To request a new library card, please visit https://bucyrus.cool-cat.org/eg/opac/register

There will be a pickup area set up at the front of the library for your convenience. Library staff is eager to reopen and is working on a plan to do so safely.