First Morrow County COVID-19 death confirmed

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Health District announced that a Morrow County resident who had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has died.

This woman had acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source, and had been in the hospital since she became ill.

“On behalf of all of Morrow County, we express our deepest sympathies for her family and friends. Our thoughts go out to our community and all who continue to fight against this pandemic,” a news release states.

Out of respect for this individual and her family, no other details regarding this person will be released from the Morrow County Health District.

Total COVID-19 cases in Morrow County reached 34 as of Monday morning; 22 males and 12 females. Age range is 23 through 81 and the average age is 45.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg