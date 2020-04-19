Good Hope preschool has some openings

BUCYRUS — Good Hope Christian Preschool has openings for 2020-2021 in the three, four and five year-old classes. All classes meet Monday through Thursday, with the morning classes meeting 8:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and the afternoon class meeting 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.. The first day of preschool is on Monday, August 31, 2020

Good Hope Christian Preschool promotes spiritual, social, emotional, cognitive, language, and physical development through a distinctive Christian curriculum and within the parameters of a Christian atmosphere. The director/ lead teacher of the four year-old class and three/four year-old combination class, has a degree in education and the lead teacher of the three year-old class has twelve years of teaching experience with preschoolers. Both are certified in CPR, as well as first aid, and continually take professional development classes in early childhood education. Ohio Early Learning and Development Standards are taught in a Christian-based environment.

Enrollment forms may be picked up at the Good Hope Lutheran Church Office, 129 W. Charles St., Bucyrus or downloaded at www.goodhopelutheran.com. For more information please call the Director, Charla Spayde at 419-562-0286 or email her at preschool@goodhopelutheran.com.

