Crawford SWCD tree sale postponed

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Due to recent events, for the health and safety of our tree sale patrons, Crawford SWCD has decided to postpone until May. This means that any trees ordered will be available for pick up on Thursday, May 21 & Friday the 22nd, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pick up will be different this year as well. We ask that you stay in your vehicles and call the office at 419-562-8280 ext.3; We will bring your order to you! Please, do NOT come into the building. With this postponement that means there are still some trees available for sale. Call the office to see what stock is available. Crawford SWCD would like to thank you for your patience and understanding and we wish you a happy and healthy tree planting season!

